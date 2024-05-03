South LA hit-and-run crash kills 74-year-old woman, critically injures another

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash near USC that left one woman dead and another fighting for her life. They plan to release more information on Friday.

The deadly incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. The Los Angeles Police Department says a van struck two women as the driver was backing out of a property on Magnolia Avenue and Adams Boulevard.

One of the women, identified as 74-year-old Estela Melani Gomez, was killed. Another woman, in her 80s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, LAPD said.

Authorities say one person is in custody but did not provide further details.