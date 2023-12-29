LA County to receive $13 million to increase park accessibility

Eight projects across the state will benefit from the funding, including the cities of Los Angeles, Hawthorne, and Paramount.

The county is expected to received more than $13 million in funding as part of a state effort to expand outdoor access in underserved communities, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

The county is expected to received more than $13 million in funding as part of a state effort to expand outdoor access in underserved communities, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

The county is expected to received more than $13 million in funding as part of a state effort to expand outdoor access in underserved communities, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

The county is expected to received more than $13 million in funding as part of a state effort to expand outdoor access in underserved communities, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The county is expected to received more than $13 million in funding as part of a state effort to expand outdoor access in underserved communities, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

The $13 million comes from a total of $41.9 million, under the fourth round of the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program. Eight projects across the state will benefit from the funding, including the cities of Los Angeles, Hawthorne, and Paramount.

"All Californians deserve to experience the natural beauty our state has to offer, and I'm proud of the work we're doing to expand outdoor access, regardless of your ZIP code or income,'' Newsom said in a statement. "These grants will bring new parks, playgrounds, sports fields and other opportunities for communities across the state to spend quality time outside and enjoy the many benefits for the heart, mind and body.''

The Statewide Park Program is aimed at expanding safe and equitable outdoor access for all Californians through the California State Park Adventure Pass and State Library Parks Pass.

Hawthorne's Zela Davis Park Renovation Project will receive $963,060 for the construction of a new playground, basketball court, picnic area, bathrooms and more.

The city of Los Angeles is set to receive $5.8 million for the Jefferson Park Project, which would create a new park, playground, sand and water play area, exercise area, public art, skate spot and other improvements.

Paramount will receive $7.3 million for the expansion and renovation of a senior center at Paramount Park. The project is expected to bring more space for senior activities, such as fitness, music, craft, billiards and two screened outdoor lounge areas.

"A part of our work to expand outdoor access to all Californians includes meeting communities where they are at and ensuring they have parks and other outdoor spaces for regular movement and play,'' First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom said in a statement. "These grants will enable more Californians of all ages -- especially youth and families -- to reap the physical, social-emotional, and cognitive benefits of outdoor recreation and time spent in nature.''

Sacramento, San Joaquin, Yolo, Kern and Fresno counties are set to receive state grants for their respective park projects.

According to Newsom's office, round four of the program received the highest amount requested in State Parks' nearly 50-year history of grant administration. The $41.9 million was provided through the 2023-24 State Budget.

Since 2000, California State Parks' Office of Grants and Local Services has administered more than $3 billion in local assistance grants from a variety of funding sources.

The funding has established indoor and outdoor recreation in every corner of the state, built trails, acquired and restored sensitive habitat, built natural and cultural interpretative facilities, and fostered outdoor natural experiences for thousands of children, youth and families.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.