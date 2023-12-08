It's been two years since Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot and killed 28-year-old Frederick Holder in Norwalk.

Family of unarmed man killed by LA County deputies continue to demand action over 2021 shooting

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been two years since Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot and killed 28-year-old Frederick Holder in Norwalk.

Although the District Attorney's office has decided not to prosecute the deputies involved, Holder's family continues to demand justice.

"The department broke policy in the shooting of Frederick Holder and they've yet to be held accountable," said Sylvester Ani Jr, a family friend and founder of the nonprofit The Love We Don't See.

In June 2021, deputies attempted to stop Holder from driving recklessly. When deputies approached the truck they saw what they thought was Holder pointing a gun. Three deputies opened fire, but it turned out Holder had an L-shaped lighter.

"It was 33 bullets, 17 of them hit him - face, chest, upper body," Holder's sister Hali Holder said at a press conference Thursday.

Holder's family held a press conference to reveal a new billboard with Sheriff's Department crime stats, and how often the agency solves crime. They continue to call on state Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate Holder's death.

"We also would like a meeting with the Board of Supervisors to discuss how we can continue to invest in people instead of policing because that's what would have saved Fred's life," Ani said.

A statement from the Sheriff's Department says in part that "... the District Attorney's Office has declined to file criminal charges, based on its conclusion that the deputies acted in lawful self-defense and defense of a third party.

The matter is currently under administrative review by our Department..."

Eyewitness News also reached out to the state AG's office and is waiting for a response.