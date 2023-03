Los Angeles County lost 90,000 residents in 2022, according to population estimates released today by the U.S. Census Bureau.

LA County exodus continues but slows down, population decreased by at least 90,000 in 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County lost more than 90,000 residents in 2022, according to population estimates released today by the U.S. Census Bureau.

L.A. County, the most populous county in the nation, now has a population of 9.7 million people.

The county gained nearly 34,000 new residents from abroad and 18,000 people from births outpacing deaths.

But nearly 143,000 residents left for another county.

The exodus, however, was 20% smaller than the exodus in 2021.