LA County to offer rent relief program for 'Mom and Pop' landlords

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles County has launched a $46.3 million rent relief program to help qualified landlords mitigate the detrimental economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and tenants who have fallen behind on their rent payments.

The LA County Rent Relief Program will offer grants of up to $30,000 per unit to eligible landlords for expenses dating from April 1, 2022, to the present.

The program will be administered by the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and is specifically designed to help small, mom-and-pop landlords who own up to four rental units, officials said.

The goal is to reduce tenant evictions, maintain the viability of small-scale rental businesses and ensure the availability of affordable housing in L.A. County.

"The LA County Rent Relief Program will provide small rental property owners with much-needed direct financial assistance to alleviate the financial burdens they have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic,'' department Director Rafael Carbajal said. "By helping mom-and-pop landlords in LA County, we simultaneously address the dual impact of maintaining the availability of affordable housing in Los Angeles County and reducing the number of tenant evictions due to past due rent.''

Landlords can begin applying in mid-December. Free multilingual technical support will be available.

More information is available at www.lacountyrentrelief.com.

