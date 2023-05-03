Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, has begun his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp.

BTS pop-up store and exhibition set to open as LA County exclusives

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fans of BTS will have the chance to visit two temporary experiences exclusive to Los Angeles County starting this month.

This video is from a previous story.



In April, the official BTS Twitter account posted a promotion for the BTS exhibition "Proof."

The exhibition's website says "Proof" will be "an immersive visual journey that explores the members' past, present, and future through photographs, videos, and experiential installations in a multi-room walkthrough experience."

The exhibition also promises that exclusive merchandise will be available.

Tickets can be bought online for $50 to $60. The exhibition is set to run from May 9 to June 11 at the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

A BTS pop-up called "BTS Pop-Up : Space of BTS" is set to open Friday May 5, and will run until June 30.

The pop-up is located at 7964 Melrose Ave in Los Angeles.

Reservations for the pop-up can be booked online and walk-ins are welcome if there is availability.