The winter storm heading toward Southern California this week could bring snow to areas that usually don't see it. Here's how the San Fernando Valley looked like when it snowed there in 2011.

A look back 12 years ago when it snowed in the San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The winter storm heading toward Southern California could bring snow to areas that usually don't see it.

Eyewitness News looked in the archives and found video of snow in the San Fernando Valley in February 2011.

Back then, front lawns in Burbank had a dusting of snow and some cars were covered with it.

A blizzard warning has been issued for Southern California mountains, the first such alert issued 1989. The warning is scheduled to take effect at 4 a.m. Friday and will last until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Snow is expected to fall as low as 1,000 to 1,500 feet, meaning areas like Santa Clarita and lower-lying areas of the Inland Empire will see a rare coat of powder.