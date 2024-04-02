Supervisor Hahn calls for safety improvements at end of 105 Freeway in Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. (CNS) -- Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has sent a letter to the state asking for immediate safety measures at the Norwalk terminus of the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, saying the abrupt end to the highway was the scene of a dozen crashes in 2023, including two fatalities, and Caltrans responded by saying multiple projects are in the works Tuesday.

"The way the 105 freeway ends is dangerous and the intersection has become a crash-magnet," Hahn said in a statement. "Too many people have been injured or killed because of this badly designed freeway. I am asking the state to put in place safety improvements as soon as possible to safe lives and protect drivers and the Norwalk community."

Hahn sent a letter to California Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin, calling for the immediate installation of additional lighting, signage and rumble strips on the freeway as a way of alerting motorists as they approach the freeway terminus at Studebaker Road.

She noted that crashes have occurred so frequently that a medical building located at the intersection was forced to close due to multiple vehicles crashing into it.

"The end of this freeway has been badly designed and will probably lead to more fatalities unless corrected," Hahn wrote in her letter. "I'm hoping that under your direction, CalSTA will move swiftly to make meaningful changes for the safety and well-being of our residents."

Caltrans issued a statement saying officials from the agency met with Norwalk representatives last week to discuss potential safety improvements. According to Caltrans, there are "multiple projects in the works":

-- four sets of rumble strips on the exit ramp ahead of the Studebaker Road intersection;

-- a flashing beacon on top of "End of Freeway" signs;

-- a ladder crosswalk, LED object markers, and backplate tapes for the signals at the intersection; and

-- "KEEP CLEAR" pavement markings.

"Caltrans is also in the process of beginning a separate project that would enhance intersection lighting," according to the agency. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with the city of Norwalk on ways to improve the safety of motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians."