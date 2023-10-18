Los Angeles County follows city of LA's lead on regulating 'vanlords'

Los Angeles County is going after "vanlords" who rent out RVs and vans that are parked illegally along public streets. In doing so, the county is following the lead of the city of L.A.

"We are going after the vanlords - those who are really trying to rent or lease these RVs that are broken down, they're unhealthy to live in," L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Tuesday during a board meeting.

RVs parked along Main Street in East Gardena have been there for a few years now. A resident there spoke with Eyewitness News off camera and said he's worried the county will go after his RV and shred it. In some parts of Main Street, the RVs have been replaced with big rig trailers and trash has since been removed.

For the Board of Supervisors, it's about going after the RV and van owners who are renting them out, and finding the people who live on the streets affordable housing that isn't on four wheels.

"They're being towed and then they're being purchased and put back on the street," Supervisor Kathryn Barger told Eyewitness News. "This has got to stop."

According to the board, there's a 500,000 housing shortfall in L.A. County. The number of those living in vehicles is in the thousands.

"The most recent point-in-time count estimated over 20,000 people were experiencing vehicular homelessness in thousands of RVs, vans and other over-sized vehicle across Los Angeles County," Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said at the meeting.

The board says they've heard the complaints constituents that something needs to be done.

"I don't think the homeless people should be living in those conditions," Hacienda Heights resident Adrian Quinones said by phone at the meeting.

In the end, the board asked its staff to return in about 90 days with a plan the supervisors can work with and pass.