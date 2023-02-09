That's not LADWP calling! Company says scammers are pretending to be workers to get your money

LADWP says people are impersonating workers and are threatening to shut off customers' water and power if they don't pay.

The utility company said scammers are impersonating LADWP employees and are threatening to shut off customers' water and power if they don't receive a payment over the phone.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is issuing a warning regarding aggressive scam calls.

The utility company said scammers are impersonating LADWP employees and are threatening to shut off customers' water and power if they don't receive a payment over the phone.

LADWP said its employees will never ask for a payment over the phone. The only way a customer can pay their bill over the phone is by using the automated payment system.

If you are not sure you are speaking to an LADWP representative or a scammer, simply hang up and call the company's support line at 1-800-DIAL DWP (1-800-342-5397).