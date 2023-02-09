That's not LADWP calling! Company says scammers are pretending to be workers to get your money

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is issuing a warning regarding aggressive scam calls.
The utility company said scammers are impersonating LADWP employees and are threatening to shut off customers' water and power if they don't receive a payment over the phone.
LADWP said its employees will never ask for a payment over the phone. The only way a customer can pay their bill over the phone is by using the automated payment system.
If you are not sure you are speaking to an LADWP representative or a scammer, simply hang up and call the company's support line at 1-800-DIAL DWP (1-800-342-5397).