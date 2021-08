LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was wounded by gunfire and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting in Lynwood Monday evening, authorities said.The deputy, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown.The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. near 112th and Lorraine streets as the deputy was responding to a robbery call, according to LASD.Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed the suspect vehicle's windshield riddled with bullets.Deputies set up a perimeter in the area as the search for the gunman continued.