LA Dodgers fans celebrate Earth Day with hike to the iconic Hollywood sign

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers fans held an early morning pep rally of sorts in preparation for a fan hike to the iconic Hollywood sign as part of an Earth Day celebration.The group known as the Dodger Blue Hiking Crew flooded Griffith Park Saturday in a sea of blue."We haven't hosted a hike in three years. So, this is going to be the first hike...we are going to see how well we do, we haven't been out here in a long time," said Carlos Berruz. "It is going to be nice to see faces I haven't seen in three years."Fans enjoyed each other shared love of the Dodgers while surrounded by greenery as part of Earth Day celebrations."Everybody is family. Everybody just hangs out with everybody,' said Lorraine Metz. "Everybody loves each other."It was also an opportunity for fans to come together to celebrate some of the team's highs and lows from the past three years.And on the west side of Griffith Park in Fern Dell, volunteers planted ferns for Earth Day.More than a 100 volunteers with shovels in hand spread out to plant ferns along a stream.For Julie Drake, the park provided a safe haven during the lockdown, and new friendships."Just wanted to make our own neighborhood and our community a beautiful place for people enjoy," Drake said."We actually know each other from walking every morning. It started when the lockdown started," said Koschka Bahr. "This is the first time we've come together in close person, and without masks.""Everything it going to require real changes in our habits whether it be composting our organic waste, whether it be trying to drive less, its hard work," said Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman. "You need this kind of community event to get people excited about the mission, and really to focus people on the future that we can have."