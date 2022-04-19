Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers seeking sponsors for field, team jersey patch

The field naming rights deal will give the eventual sponsor the most prominent position within the ballpark.
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have hired a marketing agency to sell naming rights to the Dodger Stadium field and add an advertising patch to the team uniforms.

The team on Tuesday announced the deal with Sportfive.

The uniform patch will appear on jerseys starting next season, having been approved as part of MLB's new five-year collective bargaining agreement.

The field naming rights deal will give the eventual sponsor the most prominent position within the ballpark and include its name on signage related to the stadium as well as other marketing opportunities.

The team is not selling naming rights to Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1962 and is the third-oldest ballpark in the majors. It will host the All-Star Game in July for the first time since 1980.

"We are very happy to be working with Sportfive on these unique partnership opportunities," said Corey Norkin, Dodgers senior vice president of global partnerships. "For a company to have the opportunity to align their brand with us and our iconic venue, Dodger Stadium, along with one of the most recognizable uniforms in all of sports is truly special."

Sportfive worked with the Los Angeles Lakers to negotiate a uniform patch, and its other clients include the PGA and LPGA.
