Stretch of 5 Freeway will be dedicated to Dodgers great Tommy Lasorda

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Hall of Fame Dodgers great Tommy Lasorda will officially have a stretch of the I-5 Freeway dedicated in his name on Saturday.

The California legislature passed a bill in 2021 to designate a section of the freeway in Fullerton as Tommy Lasorda Memorial Highway.

Lasorda lived in Fullerton since the Dodgers headed west in 1958. He won two World Championships, four National League championships, eight division titles and 1,599 games.

"Fullerton held a very special place in Tommy's heart, and we know how proud he would be to be standing here today,'' said Stan Kasten, president and CEO of Los Angeles Dodgers, in a statement.

The bill honoring Lasorda was authored by Los Angeles and Orange County representative, Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva.

"Tommy Lasorda embodied the spirit and love of the game of baseball, dedicating his life to the game by managing one of the most successful baseball franchises and encouraging the success of his players,'' said Quirk-Silva in a statement. "It was Lasorda's humanitarianism and spirit of goodwill towards kids everywhere that made him a legend.''

The Los Angeles Dodgers partnered to help fund this permanent memorial in Fullerton. The exact location of the sign is Southbound I-5 before Lincoln Avenue and Northbound I-5 before Ball Road.

The ceremony Saturday morning will serve as the kickoff to the West Fullerton Little League opening ceremonies at James Carter Field.

