Driver runs over street sweeper with pickup truck in DTLA and then flees

A $25,000 reward is being offered in the search for a hit-and-run driver who left a man hospitalized in downtown L.A.

The LAPD has issued a $25,000 reward in the search for the suspect.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for a driver who ran a street sweeper over with his pickup truck and then fled the scene.

The crash happened on Tuesday, around 1 p.m. near 7th and Alameda.

The victim was hospitalized due to his injuries.

A driver in a white Chevrolet Silverado was leaving the "7th street market" parking lot, when he ran over the foot of a street sweeper.

The driver briefly stopped, but then took off, leaving the injured man on the ground and running over his broom.

Police say the suspect's truck has black rims, a bed liner, sunroof and tinted windows.