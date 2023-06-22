Driver runs over street sweeper with pickup truck in DTLA and then flees

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for a driver who ran a street sweeper over with his pickup truck and then fled the scene.
The crash happened on Tuesday, around 1 p.m. near 7th and Alameda.
The victim was hospitalized due to his injuries.
A driver in a white Chevrolet Silverado was leaving the "7th street market" parking lot, when he ran over the foot of a street sweeper.
The driver briefly stopped, but then took off, leaving the injured man on the ground and running over his broom.
Police say the suspect's truck has black rims, a bed liner, sunroof and tinted windows.