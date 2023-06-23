A mother is demanding action against the L.A. County deputies responsible for shooting and killing her son, who was holding an L-shaped lighter, two years ago.

Family of man killed by deputies while holding L-shaped lighter demands firing of those involved

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mother is demanding action against the L.A. County deputies responsible for shooting and killing her son two years ago.

April Holder's 28-year-old son Frederick was shot and killed by deputies after being pulled over for allegedly recklessly driving a box truck in Norwalk. When deputies approached, they opened fire, believing that Frederick Holder was pointing a gun at them.

But it turned out he wasn't holding weapon. It was an L-shaped lighter.

"I just want justice for my son," said April Holder at an event outside the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.

Frederick's family wants L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna to fire the deputies involved, and for state Attorney General Robert Bonta to open an investigation.

"We want him (Luna) to formally call on Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate the unarmed shooting of a civilian by his deputies. We want him to remove this deputies from the field," said Sylvester Ani, a family friend.

"It's just not fair, that when civilians do wrong, that we gave to pay consequences and repercussions. But when leadership does something wrong, there's no accountability ? That's not fair," said April Holder.

The District Attorney's office has said publicly if the State Attorney General's office wants to see their evidence, they will turn it over.