LA teen wins 'stuck at prom' duct tape ballgown contest, receives college scholarship

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An L.A. teen has won the annual Duck Brand "stuck at prom" duct tape ballgown-making contest.

Karla Torres used 14 rolls of duct tape to make a beautiful ballgown that was inspired by 18th century French art at the Getty Museum.

The Cal State Fullerton business student was voted top marks in the Dress Category, earning her a $10,000 scholarship.

The runners-up each won a $500 scholarship as well.

In an interview with Eyewitness News earlier this month, Torres said the sticky gown was the first dress out of tape she ever made.