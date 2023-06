Firefighters are battling a heavy fire that has torn through the roof of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

Fire tears through roof of commercial building in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a heavy fire that has torn through the roof of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

The fire is located at the 700 block of East 9th Street between San Pedro and Crocker Street.

Video captured by AIR7HD showed flames rising from the roof, spreading smoke through the area nearby.

The fire has spread through at least three commercial units and currently has firefighters battling the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.