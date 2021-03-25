Multiple people left stranded on roof of downtown LA building after fire erupts

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A blaze erupted at a vacant eight-story commercial building in downtown L.A. Wednesday evening, prompting firefighters to rescue multiple people stranded on the roof.Los Angeles firefighters responded around 7:20 p.m. to 1603 S. San Pedro St., near the 110 and 10 freeways, as thick black smoke billowed from the building.LAFD says crews knocked down the fire in about 30 minutes after the blaze began to burn on the building's second and third floors.AIR7 HD captured aerial footage of firefighters extending a ladder to the roof of the building to reach the people left stranded. LAFD says once the stairwells are cleared, firefighters will bring them down and they will be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.It's unclear exactly how many people were on the roof at the time of the fire.A search of the building found no one else inside the building, according to LAFD."Firefighters are continuing to search each floor of the building and will remain on scene conducting overhaul operations and ensuring any occupants present are medically evaluated for any needed treatment or transport," LAFD said.The cause of the fire is unknown.