Health & Fitness

As city deadline looms, LA firefighter union says no one should be fired for not getting vaccinated

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA firefighters sound off against vaccine mandate as deadline looms

Hundreds of first responders in Los Angeles are sounding off on a looming policy that city employees, including firefighters, must be fully vaccinated or risk losing their job.

United Firefighters of Los Angeles President Freddy Escobar is urging the city to rethink the Dec. 18 deadline.

"To simply have termination on the table is wrong, period," he said.

"No one should lose their job over a vaccine mandate, least of all the very people who helped this city get through some of the darkest times this pandemic. People like me," said firefighter paramedic Jennifer Landis.

Dreon Brown echoed that sentiment, saying he doesn't want to see a single firefighter lose their job over their decision to not get vaccinated.

Over 500 LAFD firefighters file court papers challenging city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
EMBED More News Videos

Court papers have been filed on behalf of hundreds of Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters who want a judge to set aside the city's COVID-19 vaccine requirement.



The union says roughly 75% of firefighters are vaccinated and most of those who aren't have filed an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

The union has filed an unfair labor practice claim against the city which argues the city issued the vaccine mandate during good faith negotiations with the union to find a compromise to retain firefighters refusing to get vaccinated for any reason.

"We have a mandate in California right now from Gov. Newsom and that mandate is for all state employees to get vaccinated or test on a weekly basis. That's what we're asking for," Escobar said.

The mayor's office told Eyewitness News the vaccine mandate is critical to the safety of workers and constituents and the city is moving forward with it.

"City leaders have spoken - all city employees who choose not to comply with the mandatory vaccinations ordinance will be held accountable and face possible termination. The Fire Department is no exception. Like all departments, we will notify all employees and follow the city's procedures to work towards a fully vaccinated workforce," the LAFD said in a statement.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycovid 19 vaccinefirefighterslos angeles city fire departmentcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News