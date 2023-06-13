L.A. begins offering free lunches at more than 100 city parks for children and teens through Aug. 4

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Children and teens up to 18 years old will have access to free meals at more than 100 Los Angeles city parks this summer.

This video is our 24/7 livestream.



The city's Department of Recreation and Parks will run the program from June 13 to Aug. 4.

The Summer Food Service Program is designed to provide nutritious meals to students while on summer break. Many students free lunch in cafeterias during the school year.

"We look forward to providing free lunch during the summer months for kids and teens through our partnership with LAUSD. Through this program, we are not only providing nutritious meals but also fostering a supportive environment where children and teenagers can thrive", said Jimmy Kim, the general manager of the Department of Recreation and Parks, according to a press release. "We invite all children and teens to have lunch with us this summer in a fun, safe and welcoming environment."

The program is funded by the United State Department of Agriculture and is administered by the California Department of Education.

To find participating park locations and lunch times, visit their website, or call 818-346-2700, or text "Summer Meals" to 97779.