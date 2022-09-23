Average gas price in Los Angeles County rises for 20th consecutive day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 20th consecutive day Thursday, increasing 4.2 cents to $5.587.

The average price has increased 34.1 cents over the past 20 days, including 8.5 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 16.4 cents more than one week ago, 24.9 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.19 greater than one year ago.

The average price is 87.5 cents less than the record high of $6.462 set June 14.

The Orange County average price rose 4.6 cents to $5.566. It is 17.9 cents more than one week ago, 32.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.209 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped 84.4 cents since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent today to $3.684. It has dropped $1.332 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 1.4 cents less than one week ago and 21.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 49.4 cents more than one year ago.