Los Angeles General Medical Center asking for public's help in identifying one of its patients

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles General Medical Center is asking for the public's help in identifying one of its patients.

Hospital officials said the man has been hospitalized for more than week. The man, who is believed to be in his 60s, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 153 pounds. He has greying brown hair and blue eyes and has no visible tattoos.

The man's name may be Matthew, Martin, Mark or John Smith, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles General Medical Center.