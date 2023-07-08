WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Los Angeles General Medical Center asking for public's help in identifying one of its patients

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Saturday, July 8, 2023 1:09PM
Los Angeles General Medical Center asking for help identifying patient
EMBED <>More Videos

Hospital officials say the man has been hospitalized for more than a week and is yet to be identified.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles General Medical Center is asking for the public's help in identifying one of its patients.

Hospital officials said the man has been hospitalized for more than week. The man, who is believed to be in his 60s, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 153 pounds. He has greying brown hair and blue eyes and has no visible tattoos.

The man's name may be Matthew, Martin, Mark or John Smith, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles General Medical Center.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW