Body of missing man found in Griffith Park with his dog by his side

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.The Golden Retriever faithfully stayed by his owner's side.Search and Rescue used a helicopter to hoist Hernandez's body up from a steep hillside.Police say Hernandez was last seen in the Griffith Park area at about 2:30 a.m. driving a red 2004 Ford Explorer. According to a missing person flier posted by his family, Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round's hiking trails.Hernandez was described as having brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds.It is not clear who discovered the body or the circumstances surrounding Hernandez's death.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department.