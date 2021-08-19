halloween

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride returns to Griffith Park this fall

EMBED <>More Videos

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride returns to Griffith Park this fall

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Halloween favorite is coming back to Griffith Park.

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride will return on Friday, Sept. 24th.

Due to the pandemic, the hayride was reimagined last year as drive-up experience in San Dimas, but this year it will be back at its original location.

The 2021 hayride will have added tricks and treats including all new mazes and scare zones.

Presale tickets are available starting Aug. 25 and consumers can sign up for access on the hayride's website, unlocking a discounted rate of $24.99.

General tickets will go on sale on Sept. 8 at noon and will cost $34.99.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeleslos angeles countyhayridehalloweeneventshaunted house
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Disney unveils new adaptive costumes for fans who use wheelchairs
Knott's Scary Farm returns this September
AHS Night Bites Bakery treats fans to horror-themed cookies
Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Studios this fall
TOP STORIES
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Judge denies extension of Trevor Bauer restraining order
Teen arrested after threats of shooting at Rancho Cucamonga HS
300 Elsinore High students sent home due to potential COVID exposure
Culver City school district issues COVID vaccine mandate for students
Suspect killed, 2 San Bernardino police officers shot in Highland
SoCal nurse who saved COVID patients' lives dies from virus
Show More
Toys 'R' Us is back ... again
Fullerton police: Is this your bag of meth?
Woman heard screaming for help in disturbing video comes forward
US to erase student loan debt for those with severe disabilities
Hatchet-wielding assailant attacks man at bank ATM in New York: VIdeo
More TOP STORIES News