Los Angeles Haunted Hayride returns to Griffith Park this fall

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride will return on Friday, Sept. 24th.
Due to the pandemic, the hayride was reimagined last year as drive-up experience in San Dimas, but this year it will be back at its original location.
The 2021 hayride will have added tricks and treats including all new mazes and scare zones.
Presale tickets are available starting Aug. 25 and consumers can sign up for access on the hayride's website, unlocking a discounted rate of $24.99.
General tickets will go on sale on Sept. 8 at noon and will cost $34.99.