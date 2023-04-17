Homecoming, burial set for LA soldier after deadly Black Hawk crash in Kentucky

The body of a soldier killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Kentucky will be returned to Los Angeles Monday to be laid to rest.

The body of a soldier killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Kentucky will be returned to Los Angeles Monday to be laid to rest.

Sgt. Isaac John Gayo, of the 101st Airborne Division, was one of nine soldiers who died in a helicopter accident near Fort Campbell last month.

The 27-year-old was born in the Philippines and enlisted in the U.S. Army from L.A. in 2019. He attended basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and then took advanced individual training at Fort Eustis, Virginia, according to the Army.

His awards and decorations include the U.S. Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal and the Overseas Service Ribbon. He had been studying to get into flight school, and learned about a week before the accident that he got in.

Gayo's body will travel in a procession from LAX to Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills cemetery around 5 p.m., according to the nonprofit veterans support group Honoring Our Fallen, which specializes in helping families during the transfer of remains.

Honoring Our Fallen is asking the community to line the route with flags to honor Gayo as he travels to his final resting place.

The route from LAX to the cemetery will be: Sepulveda Boulevard; 105 East to 110 North; 110 North to I-5 North; I-5 North to 134-Ventura; 134 to Forest Lawn Drive; left onto Memorial Drive and into Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive.

Here are the other eight service members who died in the accident:

- Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

- Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

- Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

- Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

- Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

- Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

City News Service contributed to this report.