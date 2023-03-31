LA resident among 9 killed in Black Hawk crash in Kentucky

An LA resident was among the 9 killed in the Black Hawk crash in Kentucky.

The identities of the nine soldiers part of the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army who died in a helicopter accident near Fort Campbell in Kentucky have been released, and the victims sadly include a 27-year-old from Los Angeles.

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo was born in the Philippines and enlisted in the U.S. Army from L.A. in 2019.

He attended basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina and then advanced individual training in Fort Eustis, Virginia.

Gayo's awards and decorations include the U.S. Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal and the Overseas Service Ribbon.

Here are the other eight service members who died in the accident:

- Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

- Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

- Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

- Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

- Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

- Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

The accident occurred on Wednesday and involved two Black Hawk helicopters, which have been frequently used in combat missions by the U.S. Army, including during the wars of Iraq and Afghanistan.

"This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come," said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell in a press release. "Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers."

The U.S. Army has sent an aviation safety team to investigate the accident.