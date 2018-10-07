Los Angeles helps to fight Alzheimer's at the Walk

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- The Alzheimer's Association is inviting Los Angeles residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer's by participating in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's on November 9, 2024, at Exposition Park, in Los Angeles.

Registration will open at 7 a.m., and the opening ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m., featuring a warm-up by Dion Jackson, appearances by special guests, music and more.

During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.

The Walk itself will begin at 9 a.m., as participants step forward to raise awareness and funds to end Alzheimer's disease.

After the Walk, attendees can explore a range of activities, including food trucks, community resource booths, and more.

"This is a pivotal time in the fight against Alzheimer's. There are now treatments that can change the course of the disease," said Gloria Crockett, Executive Director of the Alzheimer's Association California Southland and Region Vice President of California's Region 3.

"We hope that everyone in our Los Angeles community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer's Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally end this disease."

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, a leading cause of death in the United States.

In California alone, more than 719,000 people are living with the disease and 1,373,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest information, visit WalkToEndAlzheimer's.com.