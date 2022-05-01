Highland Park hit-and-run crash caught on video, LAPD asking for help identifying driver

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Department detectives are searching for the driver who plowed into a building in Highland Park and took off.They're asking for the public's help identifying the driver.Surveillance video captured the violent crash that occurred early in the morning. An individual is seen driving a dark-colored car the wrong way on Avenue 55.The driver flew through the Figueroa street intersection, and straight into a building.No one inside was injured, but the car sped away and hasn't been seen since, LAPD said.The crash happened on March 30 just before 5 a.m. LAPD said the driver was able to reverse his car and fled southbound on Figueroa Street.Anyone with information on the driver or the car is urged to call LAPD at (213) 833-3713 or email 31958@LAPD.Online. During non-business hours, people may dial (877) 527-3247, or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone that can provide information leading to the driver's identification, apprehension, and conviction.