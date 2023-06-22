WATCH LIVE

Pop singer gets attacked on stage at Fonda Theater; video shows the takedown

Thursday, June 22, 2023 4:52PM
New video showed the moment another pop singer was attacked while performing on stage, this time at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New video showed the moment another pop singer was attacked while performing on stage, this time at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

A man can be seen running on stage and colliding with the singer Ava Max, then security grabs the man and tackles him offstage.

The "Sweet but Psycho" singer said the man slapped her so hard that he scratched the inside of her eye!

It's not clear if the attacker is facing charges.

The latest attack comes days after singer Bebe Rexha had to be hospitalized when an audience member threw a phone at her during a concert in New Jersey.

The man in that incident was arrested and is facing assault charges.

