New hologram technology being used in Los Angeles, pushes envelope to bring meetings to life

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New technology is pushing the envelope, going beyond your typical Zoom meeting. Some celebrities have used them but now holograms are on the cusp of becoming reality for anyone.Over the last couple of years, we've all gotten used to meetings by Zoom, and now holograms are becoming a way to bring meetings to life. It's even a good way to liven up a segment on your local news, just like ABC7's Marc Brown showed us by creating a "twin" he could interact with. Tap play in the featured video to watch this "marvel of technology."All types of businesses are using technology to create versions of ourselves.We've already heard about Meta, formerly known as "Facebook," on their plans to dive into virtual reality. Now we're learning about how other businesses plan to use 3D technology to make meetings less flat and a lot more interesting.Canadian-based company ARHT Media has installed hologram studios at 15 WeWork sites, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, to make the technology more widely accessible.The person stands in front of a green screen. A series of cameras captures a 3D likeness of that person, and projects it elsewhere in real-time.The company wants to make this technology widely available and economical for the consumer market.