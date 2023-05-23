LAUSD holds event recognizing graduates who completed their studies while experiencing homelessness

LAUSD held an event recognizing graduates who completed their studies while experiencing homelessness.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "It was the peak of Covid when we were evicted from our childhood home," said Xiadani Zaragoza, who is graduating Southeast High School in Southgate a scholar with a 3.6 graduate point average.

Zaragoza also says she will be attending UC Davis this year.

Overall, she says she hopes to teach others that all dreams can come true if one works hard to achieve them.

"My name is Keven Sedano and I stand before you today to share my personal journey of struggle and resilience in the face of homelessness," he said.

Sedano is yet another LAUSD senior who is graduating with honors despite overwhelming challenges.

Remarkable student seniors from various LAUSD campuses taking part in a Graduate Recognition Ceremony at the BMO stadium near USC.

Nearly 200 students graduating facing challenges such as homelessness and more.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho encouraging the students to embrace their journey of struggle using it as fuel to continue succeeding beyond graduation.

"Education turned a poor homeless kid who slept under a bridge into a teacher, a principal and a superintendent. No one can take your journey away from you," he said.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass applauded the graduates as well during her speech at the event.

"You might have had to study under difficult circumstances. You might have had to work more than one job while going to school but whatever challenge you faced you kept moving forward," said Bass.

"I am proud to say that I was accepted many colleges and in the fall I will be attending Kalamazoo college," Sedano said.