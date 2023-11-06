Los Angeles homeowner gets in shootout with armed intruders

Terrifying surveillance video shows a masked intruder with a gun run up to the mid-city man as he was about to walk in his front door.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles homeowner turned the tables on a pair of home invaders, getting into a shootout that forced the robbers to flee empty-handed.

The homeowner then pulls out a gun to defend himself, starting a shootout with the intruders.

"I guess they decided to try to come at me and come in the house but I have a five-month-old baby and a wife and a nanny in the house and that wasn't going to happen," the man told Eyewitness News.

"There was nothing in my house that was worth dying for. But I was willing to die for my family."

The shootout happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

In the video, the homeowner walks to the front door grabbing for his keys. Then two intruders jump the gate.

One intruder runs up to the front door. The homeowner throws his tea, pulls out his gun and starts shooting.

"Out of nowhere i felt someone run up behind me, put something to my back, put a pistol to my back and somebody running up."

When shots are fired, the intruders disperse. One fires back and hops over the side fence. The other hops over the front gate and runs away.

After the attack, the family filed a report with LAPD's Olympic Division.

"It's a matter of time before these people get caught. I think they should just pick a new career before they do end up in jail."