3 students transported to hospital after suffering unknown medical incident at LA middle school

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three 13-year-old females have been transported to the hospital after suffering a medical incident at Johnnie Cochran Middle School in Arlington Heights.

The teenagers were first treated by school medical personnel for experiencing altered levels of consciousness after possible exposure or ingestion of an unknown substance.

The students were transported to the hospital for further evaluation after L.A. responders arrived at the scene.

One parent said that a school official told her that the students had overdosed and needed to be given Narcan.

Because of the ages of the patients, officials are unable to release information on their condition.

Alberto H. Carvalho, the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, said that the district is remaining hopeful for a full recovery of the students.

"I urge everyone in our school community to download the LASAR app to anonymously report instances of suspicious activity, mental health incidents, drug consumption, drug trafficking, vandalism and other safety concerns," he said, in part, in a statement to Twitter.