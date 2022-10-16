Protest held outside LA Councilman Kevin de León's home as calls for his resignation continue

Protesters showed up outside L.A. Councilman Kevin De León's home and members of local indigenous communities marched in downtown, demanding the resignation of De León and Gil Cedillo.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council enters the weekend in a state of unprecedented uncertainty, as activists and officials call for the resignation of two City Councilmembers involved in a racist conversation that was captured in a leaked recording.

It's been nearly a week since the release of the recording. Nury Martinez has already resigned her council seat, but members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo have retained their position.

All three were participants in a conversation in October 2021 about city redistricting in which multiple racist remarks were made.

A group of protesters showed up outside De León's home Saturday morning.

The left-wing group known as the People's City Council - LA showed up, blaring sirens and flashing lights. They were dressed as sanitation workers.

In a tweet, the group said they were there to give De León the same treatment their unhoused neighbors get in his district.

Later on Saturday, hundreds of members of local indigenous communities marched in downtown Los Angeles, demanding the resignation of De León and Cedillo. Some of the demonstrators wore traditional Oaxacan outfits.

Martinez can be heard on the leaked recording calling Oaxacans "little short dark people."

Meanwhile, Councilmember Mike Bonin, whose young son was targeted by some of the racial slurs, again commented on Twitter that De León and Cedillo should resign.

"De Leon's and Cedillo's refusal to resign is another deep wound they're inflicting on us all," Bonin tweeted Saturday. "Let Los Angeles heal. Resign today."

City News Service contributed to this report.