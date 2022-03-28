LAFD crews attempt to rescue dog trapped in LA River after rescuing owner

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are working to rescue a dog and its owner after becoming trapped in the Los Angeles River Monday afternoon following a recent storm in the area.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Burbank Boulevard and Woodley Avenue near Sherman Oaks shortly after 2 p.m.

Crews were able to get a rescue ring over to a woman who refused it in order to keep ahold of her dog, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews then used a rope system to lower one firefighter, and successfully were able to pull the woman out of the river, officials say.

Firefighters then made an attempt to rescue the dog, but the scared animal fought the rescuer off and broke loose downriver. The river's water currents were estimated to be moving between five to 10 mph, according to LAFD.

At about 3 p.m., a good samaritan jumped into the river and managed to get ahold of the dog. After a few minutes of floating down the river, other individuals were able to lower a rope to the man who was able to grab ahold.

Rescue attempts are ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Updated information will be posted here when it becomes available.

