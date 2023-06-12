LAPD unveils new state-of-the-art device to combat catalytic converter thefts

The Los Angeles Police Department has a new tool to combat catalytic converter thefts and its state-of-the-art technology will make it harder for thieves to steal them.

EAGLE ROCK (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has a new tool to combat catalytic converter thefts and its state-of-the-art technology will make it harder for thieves to steal them.

Though they've offered VIN etching services in the past, the department now has a new Insta-Etch marking device.

One way of etching a VIN number on a catalytic converter is by hand, marking each number, digit by digit. However, this new tool engraves all of the digits automatically.

It's the only Insta-Etch marking device in the department and it's part of services offered by the LAPD Northeast Division for communities like Eagle Rock.

Robert Moore, a local Uber driver, finds the new service extremely helpful.

"Converters are backordered, maybe months away from being able to get one," he said. "It's pretty necessary. I'm an Uber driver. It's my livelihood to be able to have my vehicle."

The device costs about $8,000 and was purchased with grant money, the department said.

Marking the catalytic converters will help investigators identify those that have been stolen once they've been found.

In addition, LAPD also highlighted the use of "Marked by LAPD" templates that are intended to act as a high visibility deterrent. Detectives use high temperature spray paint to mark catalytic converters.

"We use this LAPD placard template with the high temperature paint and we apply, not only the VIN etch, but we apply this LAPD warning, if you will, to potential thieves who get underneath these cars looking to steal the catalytic converters," said LAPD Capt. Gary Walters.

LAPD's Northeast Division will continue to host these monthly VIN etching events as the department works to obtain more funding to buy more of the etching devices.

There is concern in the police department regarding theft and the reinstatement of "zero bail" provisions, but police say they're doing what they can to educate the public.

"When it comes to crime in the city of Los Angeles, we do have some challenges in terms of balancing our ability to do enforcement and understanding some of the issues having to do with with bail," said LAPD Det. Michael Ventura. "Know that we are working both with our legislators, with some of the mechanisms such as the prisons, parole, probation and with law enforcement to strike the correct balance."

Interested residents and business owners can call 323-561-34259 to book an appointment.