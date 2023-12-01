Dramatic video shows LAPD shoot hatchet-wielding man in North Hollywood

Dramatic video shows Los Angeles police shoot a man at close range after the man approached a group of officers while wielding an apparent hatchet.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic video shows Los Angeles police shoot a man at close range after the man approached a group of officers while wielding an apparent hatchet.

The shooting happened Thursday just after 2 p.m. in front of a Super 8 Motel, near the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Saticoy Street in North Hollywood.

Footage shows police communicating with the man from a distance for several minutes. The suspect walks across the street toward officers as he holds a hatchet in his hand.

Police began shooting less-than-lethal rounds at the man, who seemed unfazed. As the man began getting closer to an officer, he is shot multiple times and falls to the ground.

The man was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

LAPD says officers initially responded to the scene after a call of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Laurel Canyon Boulevard was shut down in both directions as a heavy police presence descended on the area.

