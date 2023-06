The increase would add just over $5 to the average single-family household's bill starting Oct. 1.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach water customers will likely see their bills increase this year.

This comes after the Utilities Commission approved a 9% increase for water usage Monday.

The increase would add just over $5 to the average single-family household's bill starting Oct. 1.

A public hearing on the rates is tentatively scheduled for August.

A majority of account-holders would have to object to the rate increase to block it from going forward.