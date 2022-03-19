Coronavirus Los Angeles

Health officials urge people to be COVID-cautious for LA Marathon

EMBED <>More Videos

Ferrer urges people to be COVID-cautious for LA Marathon

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- While Los Angeles County continues to enjoy relatively low COVID-19 infection numbers and falling hospitalization numbers, the public health director urged residents to continue exercising caution, including during this weekend's L.A. Marathon.

"I hope a lot of people have an opportunity to go out and cheer on our runners," Barbara Ferrer told reporters during an online briefing Thursday. "I want to commend the organizers of the marathon, as always they're attentive to really what we consider routine infection-control processes. We encourage people to try to distance as much as possible and if they're indoors gathering before the run with lots of people, to keep those masks on.

"Obviously for the spectators, we'll all be outside watching. We can do our best to keep our distance. If you feel like you're in a crowded area and you're a person particularly at higher risk or you live with people at higher risk or you're unvaccinated in those crowded situations, we obviously continue to recommend that you keep a mask on."

Thousands of runners are expected to take part in Sunday's marathon, which will follow a route from Dodger Stadium to Century City. Last year's marathon was delayed due to the pandemic, but this year's event is returning to its more traditional March running.

Ferrer noted that there is no COVID vaccination requirement to take part in or watch the marathon, so she urged people attending or participating to "assess your own risk and take as many protective measures as appropriate."

Los Angeles County registered 38 more COVID-19 deaths Friday, along with 723 new infections, while the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals continued to shrink.

Ferrer said health officials are closely monitoring spread of the BA.2 strain of COVID-19, a mutation of the omicron variant. BA.2 has been spreading rapidly in some countries, and Ferrer noted that she would not be surprised if it became a more dominant strain locally.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyla marathoncovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Looming funding cuts to federal COVID programs threaten clinics
With no more masks, what are the chances of getting COVID now?
USC to lift indoor mask mandate for students, staff on Monday
Indoor mask mandate ends in Los Angeles County
TOP STORIES
LAUSD to end indoor mask mandate
Gas prices: California's 'mystery surcharge' explained
Expect more CA heat waves due to grim spring outlook, NOAA warns
CA tax credits for film, TV more than pay for themselves, report says
Dodgers longtime closer Kenley Jansen signs 1-year deal with Braves
John Clayton, longtime ESPN NFL reporter and radio host, dies at 67
Post Title IX, SoCal women college athletes say discrepancies continue
Show More
Multi-vehicle crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys snarls traffic
TSA tests new technology at LAX
Leimert Park electric shuttles give free rides amid high gas prices
UCLA to guarantee 4 years of university housing for incoming freshmen
El Monte OKs guaranteed income pilot program: $500 a month for 1 year
More TOP STORIES News