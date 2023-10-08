LA Mayor Karen Bass talks challenges facing city, answers viewer questions on Eyewitness Newsmakers

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has been in office for nearly a year. She inherited several concerns when she became mayor, but new challenges have also emerged during her tenure.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has been in office for nearly a year. She inherited several concerns when she became mayor, but new challenges have also emerged during her tenure.

Among them are the busloads of migrants from Texas that have arrived in Los Angeles on a fairy consistent basis. Mayor Bass calls it a political ploy of Gov. Greg Abbott and believes the buses will continue to arrive until the presidential election is over.

Bass says California Attorney General Rob Bonta is looking to determine if any action can be taken, but she says the overwhelming majority of people are not coming here to stay.

Mayor Bass also discussed the new zero-bail policy and organized retail thefts.

"I feel the outrage, too - especially the smash-and-grabs. I worry about what that does to the economy, whether people even want to go shopping anymore... I think crimes like that are crimes that need to be punished to the extent of the law."

She talked about a task force that was established to hopefully cut down on these kinds of crimes and, like Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna mentioned during a recent taping of Eyewitness Newsmakers, Mayor Bass wants to prosecute those who steal, as well as those who sell or buy the stolen goods.

Homelessness remains a leading concern in the city of Los Angeles. Mayor Bass announced how many people have been helped due to the "Inside Safe" program and where those people are currently. She says the city has been cleaning up one or two encampments every week, but admits there is a long way to go.

As for the numerous scandals involving city councilmembers, Mayor Bass believes it's critical that residents have faith in their government and that scandals like this compromise that ability. She discussed what her office has personally done to maintain an ethical department.

Mayor Bass also weighed in on a rumor that the 90 Freeway would be demolished, cutting off access from the beach communities to the 405 Freeway.

To hear Mayor Bass's entire comments on these topics and more, and to hear her answer questions sent directly from viewers, watch the video in the media player at the top of this page.