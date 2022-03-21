Mercedes-Benz, Bosch showcase automated valet parking technology at downtown LA hotel

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mercedes-Benz and Bosch, a multinational engineering and technology company, are offering a glimpse into the future of parking, especially in busy environments like hotels.A live demonstration was held at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.The companies demonstrated a driver pulling up, exiting the vehicle, and activating the automated valet using an app."Takes, really the hassle, out of finding a parking spot, and then maneuvering that vehicle in that parking spot that you found," said Kay Stepper, senior vice president of automated driving and driver assistance for Bosch in North America.The technology is called "Intelligent Park Pilot." It works with a Mercedes EQS vehicle's existing hardware, preinstalled in select models.The vehicle then interacts with the "Intelligent Park Pilot" system installed in the parking garage so that the vehicle is able to drive, and park itself.Sensors installed at the building or parking structure communicate with the vehicle and guide its maneuvering through the garage.Mercedes-Benz and Bosch said the vision is that a driver would securely park their vehicle in a designated drop-off area of the parking facility, get out, and activate the automated parking procedure via a smartphone app.They said the car's sensor system then checks for parking availability and notifies the driver in the app, and at that point, the driver can simply walk away and leave the EQS in the hands of the Automated Valet Parking system.When returning, the driver can let the EQS drive to a designated pick-up area by using a command within the app.The Bosch Automated Valet Parking system is already up and running at the Stuttgart Airport in Germany.