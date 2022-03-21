Technology

Mercedes-Benz, Bosch showcase automated valet parking technology at downtown LA hotel

EMBED <>More Videos

Mercedes-Benz, Bosch showcase automated valet parking technology in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mercedes-Benz and Bosch, a multinational engineering and technology company, are offering a glimpse into the future of parking, especially in busy environments like hotels.

A live demonstration was held at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The companies demonstrated a driver pulling up, exiting the vehicle, and activating the automated valet using an app.

"Takes, really the hassle, out of finding a parking spot, and then maneuvering that vehicle in that parking spot that you found," said Kay Stepper, senior vice president of automated driving and driver assistance for Bosch in North America.

The technology is called "Intelligent Park Pilot." It works with a Mercedes EQS vehicle's existing hardware, preinstalled in select models.

The vehicle then interacts with the "Intelligent Park Pilot" system installed in the parking garage so that the vehicle is able to drive, and park itself.

Sensors installed at the building or parking structure communicate with the vehicle and guide its maneuvering through the garage.

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch said the vision is that a driver would securely park their vehicle in a designated drop-off area of the parking facility, get out, and activate the automated parking procedure via a smartphone app.

They said the car's sensor system then checks for parking availability and notifies the driver in the app, and at that point, the driver can simply walk away and leave the EQS in the hands of the Automated Valet Parking system.

When returning, the driver can let the EQS drive to a designated pick-up area by using a command within the app.

The Bosch Automated Valet Parking system is already up and running at the Stuttgart Airport in Germany.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologylos angeleslos angeles countyparkingtechnologyautomotivelos angelesmercedes benz
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber derails in Colton
Judge Jackson confronts senators at historic SCOTUS hearing
Kanye West no longer performing at Grammys
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Dangerous Tesla stunt caught on video ends in Echo Park crash
SoCal grocery workers begin balloting in strike-authorization vote
Inside Questlove's discussion with students on 'Summer of Soul'
Show More
St. Andrews Ukrainian Church accepts donations to aid war-torn country
14-year-old Ukrainian refugee arrives in SoCal after fleeing war alone
BMW furthers electric lineup with two new EV models
Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
More TOP STORIES News