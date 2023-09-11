WATCH LIVE

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of passenger on Metro train in downtown LA

Monday, September 11, 2023 3:54AM
A search is underway for a suspect who fatally stabbed a 23-year-old man aboard a Metro train in downtown Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man aboard a Metro train in downtown Los Angeles.

The suspect, identified as Randy Nash, was arrested Saturday around 9:13 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. 85th Street in South L.A., according to LAPD.

Nash was booked for murder and his bail was set at $2 million.

Police say the stabbing occurred around 5:20 p.m. Thursday while the suspect and the victim were aboard the subway train.

The suspect pulled out a knife and "without warning or provocation" stabbed the victim -- identified as Jesse Rodriguez -- in the upper torso, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Friday.

Police said Transit Services Division officers who were at the Pershing Square Station rendered aid to Rodriguez until paramedics arrived.

Rodriguez later died at a hospital.

Police released a photo of the suspect amid their search.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
