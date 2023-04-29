WATCH LIVE

Homeless man identified after biting off part of LAPD sergeant's finger, booked for 'mayhem'

Saturday, April 29, 2023 11:22PM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have identified the homeless man who allegedly bit off part of an LAPD sergeant's finger last Thursday.

The perpetrator of the Metro Red Line attack has been identified as 36-year-old Ephraim Okorie.

Police say Okorie became violent after they escorted him off a train for possessing drug paraphernalia at a station in East Hollywood.

The injured sergeant and Okorie were both taken to the hospital.

It remains unclear if medical personnel were able to reattach the sergeant's finger.

Okorie is now booked for the crime of "mayhem," with his bail set at $100,000.

