Man dies after being stabbed multiple times on Metro train near LA Trade-Technical College

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man died Tuesday after he was stabbed several times on a Metro train near Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in the University Park area, police say.

Officers responded to the 2400 block South Flower Street, near Adams Boulevard, at the LATTC/Ortho Metro train station after receiving reports of a stabbing.

The man, who was reportedly between 25 and 30 years old, was stabbed multiple times while onboard the train. Police said he later called 911 from his home and died a short time later at a local hospital.

Police didn't have many details regarding the suspect Tuesday night, confirming only that he's a man and that he remains at large.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.