LAPD Chief Michel Moore announces he will retire at the end of February

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore will be retiring from his position with the LAPD.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass made the announcement at a Friday afternoon press conference.

Moore will serve in a consultant role until February.

"With my announcement today, Mayor Bass now has the ability to search and identify the next chief of police for this great department, who will lead this department through the World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games," Moore said.

"I'm proud of my leadership and the service over the course of that arduous time. Our people rose each occasion. They demonstrated professionalism, grace and grit. During my tenure I know I've made mistakes and missteps, but I'm also confident that my work has seen success across a broad spectrum of topics, unmatched by any other law enforcement agency in this country," said Moore.

"To those who believed in me, to those who were patient...to those who allowed me in their lives and to my critics, while it may not have seem at the time, each of you have had an impact in my life and I am grateful," Moore added.

"More importantly, to my wife Cindy, the most important person in my life, who has been by my side, thick and thin, I'll be forever grateful and in your debt for your boundless love and devotion for allowing me to take this path and supporting me in this journey, and believing in me despite my faults and shortcomings," said Moore, at times holding back tears.

