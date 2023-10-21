Fifteen-year-old Michelle Gisselle Lopez was last seen Oct. 12 at the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in the Westlake District.

Family seeks public's help finding missing 15-year-old last seen at school in Westlake District

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a missing teenager is pleading for help in finding her.

Fifteen-year-old Michelle Gisselle Lopez was last seen Oct. 12 at the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in the Westlake District, near downtown Los Angeles.

She left campus at the end of the school day and has not been seen since.

Michelle is 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her family has shared photos of her in hopes of finding her.

Anyone with information about her should call the Los Angeles Police Department.