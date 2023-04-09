Los Angeles Mission holds annual Easter Dinner to provide food, clothing and services to homeless

The Los Angeles Mission will be holding its annual Easter Dinner for the city's hungry and homeless population on Skid Row.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Mission will be holding its annual Easter Dinner for the city's hungry and homeless populations in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

The dinner is part of the mission's services provided to the homeless in Los Angeles 24/7, 365 days a year.

"With the rise of food insecurity, and the amount of people who are homeless here in Los Angeles County, we want to give back to the community," said Erik Grant, the dinner's executive chef. "So, here at the Los Angeles Mission, we provide Christian services, we provide Christian counseling, we provide urgent care, primary care, for those in need of health. We provide shelter, showers and delicious meals as you can see. The reason we do it is just to make sure that people are being taken care of at this time."

The dinner will provide yummy Easter staples such as ham, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, peach cobbler and cornbread.

And, not only will the Los Angeles Mission provide 4,000 meals this Easter, but also 5,000 articles of clothing as well.

"So, today, we are going to feed over 1,000 people," said Ellis McGinnis, the mission's director of communications. "We have three church services starting at 11, 12, and 1:25, and we are giving away here over 5,000 articles of clothes."

The Los Angeles Mission gives out thousands of articles of clothing all year, with somewhere between 10,000 to 25,000 articles given out per month.

Any day of the year, people can go to one of the mission's facilities and use one of the 600 showers available and get a new change of clothes, McGinnis said.

Both McGinnis and Grant said that anyone who wants to donate or get involved, they should visit the Los Angeles Mission's website.

The Easter events begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles.