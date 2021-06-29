Emergency homeless shelter at LA Mission in Skid Row to be remodeled

SKID ROW (KABC) -- It was demo day at the Los Angeles Mission in Skid Row.Rev. Troy Vaughn was first in line to help knock down the old walls."What you see here is the transformation of this third-floor dorm and this dorm is going to have individual units attached to it. And about 200 men will be able to be housed in this particular dorm," said Vaughn.The third floor at the LA Mission serves as an emergency homeless shelter and is now being remodeled. The last time is was remodeled was in 1992."We're looking for people to stay anywhere from six months to a year. We believe that the work that we do here is so transformative, that we're able to move people into a permanent housing solution within six months," said Vaughn.The LA Mission invited board members and donors to help knock down the old space to make way for the new sleeping units."I'm so excited that we get to see the possibility of really meaningful change happening here to Skid Row," said Vaughn.According to Rev. Vaughn this new emergency shelter floor should be ready for guests by Aug. 30.