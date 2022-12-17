WATCH LIVE

Man killed in North Hollywood drive-by shooting

Police don't have a motive for the shooting but said it doesn't appear to be gang-related.

Saturday, December 17, 2022 1:55PM
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in North Hollywood.

It happened just before midnight in the 6800 block of Simpson Avenue.

Investigators said someone fired shots at a pedestrian, who was described only as a man in his 30s. The man died at the scene.

The shooter took off in what police believe is a white SUV. A detailed description of the suspect wasn't immediately available.

Police don't have a motive for the shooting but said it doesn't appear to be gang-related.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

