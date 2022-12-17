Man killed in North Hollywood drive-by shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in North Hollywood.
It happened just before midnight in the 6800 block of Simpson Avenue.
Investigators said someone fired shots at a pedestrian, who was described only as a man in his 30s. The man died at the scene.
The shooter took off in what police believe is a white SUV. A detailed description of the suspect wasn't immediately available.
Police don't have a motive for the shooting but said it doesn't appear to be gang-related.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.